BYU rallies from 17-point deficit to beat Loyola Marymount in overtime, 83-82

LOS ANGELES (ABC4 Sports) – Down by 17 points in the second half with possibly its NCAA Tournament hopes hanging in the balance, the BYU basketball team staged a furious rally to knock off Loyola Marymount in overtime Thursday night.

Fousseyni Traore had 19 points and 12 rebounds, his fifth double-double of the season, and Seneca Knight made a free throw with 0.7 seconds in overtime to give BYU an 83-82 overtime win.

The Cougars snapped a 4-game losing streak, and avoided a potentially disastrous loss that could have ended it’s hopes at an at-large bid to the Big Dance. But now, BYU is still alive.

Knight was fouled going for a last-second shot after LMU’s Keli Leaupepe tied the game with 23 seconds to go.

Trailing by 14 points at the half, and by as many as 17 points early in the second half, the Cougars went on a 19-2 run to get back in the game and eventually take a 5-point lead with 2:26 left in regulation on a 3-pointer by Knight.

The Lions forced the overtime when Eli Scott scored with two seconds remaining, tying the game at 76.

In overtime, Alex Barcello scored four of his 12 points to give BYU a 2-point lead. Scott tied the game at 82 with a layup with 1:16 left.

Traore and Leaupepe traded baskets to keep the score tied before Knight was fouled with 1.0 seconds left. LMU was unable to get a shot off in the closing seconds.

Gideon George added 18 points for the Cougars, while Te’Jon Lucas chipped in 17. Lucas also had nine assists.

BYU improved to 18-8 overall, 6-5 in the West Coast Conference.

Loyola Marymount shot 71 percent from the field in the first half, scoring a season-high 45 points.

But BYU’s defense clamped down in the second half, holding the Lions to 31 points.

Leaupepe scored a career-high 26 points and had seven rebounds for the Lions (9-13, 2-8), whose losing streak stretched to six games. Scott added 16 points. Cam Shelton had 14 points.

BYU ended the night shooting 51 percent from the field, 39 percent from the 3-point line, and 73 percent from the free-throw line. LMU finished out shooting 56 percent from the field, 43 from the three-point line and 33 percent from the free-throw line.

BYU next plays at Pepperdine Saturday night at 8:00 p.m.