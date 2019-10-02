BYU quarterback Zach Wilson undergoes surgery on his injured hand

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – BYU quarterback Zach Wilson underwent surgery on his injured hand and is expected to be out anywhere from 6-8 weeks.

Wilson’s mother, Lisa, reported the surgery on Twitter Tuesday.

Surgery went well 💙 — Lisa Wilson (@bekindorgoaway) October 1, 2019

Wilson appeared to injure his hand making a tackle after throwing an interception in the final minute of Saturday’s 28-21 loss to Toledo.

Wilson, who took over the BYU starting quarterback job midway through last season, has thrown for 1,312 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He has completed 61.7% of his passes and has been sacked 12 times.

BYU has a policy of only commenting on season-ending injuries, and head coach Kalani Sitake has said only that redshirt freshman Jaren Hall would be the starting quarterback when the Cougars return from their bye week next Saturday at South Florida.

Hall completed 3 of 6 passes for 39 yards on the final drive of the game against Toledo, and has thrown just one other pass this season.

Joe Critchlow and Baylor Romney are expected to serve as backups to Hall.

The Cougars have already lost starting running back Ty’Son Williams and linebacker Zayne Anderson to season-ending injuries.