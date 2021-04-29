BYU quarterback Zach Wilson drafted 2nd overall by New York Jets

BYU quarterback Zach Wilson holds a New York Jets jersey after being selected second overall in the first round of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (ABC 4 Sports) – Zach Wilson has made history.

Wilson is the highest drafted BYU player ever, going with the second overall pick to the New York Jets at the NFL Draft in Cleveland Thursday night.

In his breakout 2020 season, Wilson threw for 3,692 yards, 33 touchdowns and only three interceptions in leading BYU to an 11-1 record and a #11 national ranking. Wilson also rushed for ten touchdowns this past season.

Wilson broke the BYU record, previously held by Steve Young, for completion percentage in a season, completing 73.5 percent of his passes in 2020.

Wilson took over the BYU starting job midway through his freshman season. He underwent surgeries on his shoulder and thumb during his sophomore season, in which he threw for 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

But he skyrocketed up NFL Draft boards after his junior season, showing off his arm strength, athleticism and accuracy.

Wilson high school football Corner Canyon High in Draper. Wilson Passed for 2,986 yards and 24 touchdowns as a senior at Corner Canyon and also ran for 752 yards with eight touchdowns on the ground.

The Jets are coming off a 2-14 season and have not made the NFL playoffs since 2010. The Jets have a new head coach in Robert Saleh and a new offensive coordinator in Mike LaFleur.

Jim McMahon was previously the highest BYU drafted player ever, going with the fifth overall pick to the Chicago Bears in 1982. Steve Young was taken with the first overall pick in the USFL Draft in 1984.

Wilson is the first BYU player to be chosen in the first round since defensive end Ziggy Ansah was the No. 5 overall pick by the Detroit Lions in 2013.

Wilson also becomes the highest drafted player who prepped at a Utah high school, topping Merlin Olsen (Logan HS) going No. 3 overall to the Los Angeles Rams in 1962.

In 2020 he earned Pro Football Focus All-America Second Team, Phil Steele All-America honorable mention, Co-Polynesian College Player of the Year and finished No. 8 in the Heisman Trophy voting. A team captain in 2020, Wilson was a Manning Award Finalist, Walter Camp Player of the Year Semifinalist, Maxwell Award Semifinalist and Davey O’Brien Semifinalist.

The 6-foot-2, 214-pounder achieved a 96.5 Clean Pocket Grade from PFF – ranking the highest in the nation and set a new PFF record with an overall passing grade of 95.5, topping Joe Burrow's 94.9 in 2019. Wilson also rushed for 255 yards and 10 touchdowns.