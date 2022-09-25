PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – With Gunner Romney still out, and Puka Nacua and Chase Roberts both going down with injuries, the BYU football team needed some new offensive weapons to step up Saturday night against Wyoming.

And did they ever.

Keanu Hill had five catches for 160 yards and two touchdowns, Miles Davis rushed for a career-high 131 yards, while Brayden Cosper scored his first career TD, as the Cougars pulled away from Wyoming Saturday night at LaVell Edwards Stadium, 38-24.

Jaren Hall threw for 337 yards and four touchdowns as the Cougars improved to 3-1 on the season. Wyoming (3-2) lost to BYU for the ninth straight time in the series.

The Cougars racked up 525 total yards on the night.

Hall became the 20th BYU quarterback to hit 4,000 career yards passing while completing 81% of his attempts.

Former Utah State quarterback Andrew Peasley threw for 154 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Cowboys.

Hall completed eight straight passes to open the second half and threw for a pair of touchdowns to help the Cougars break open a close game in the third quarter. He hit Kody Epps on a 3-yard strike and then found Hill on a 9-yard toss to cap back-to-back nine-play drives and extend BYU’s lead to 28-10 entering the fourth quarter.

Wyoming cut the deficit to 28-17 on Peasley’s 19-yard toss to Treyton Welch on the first play of the fourth. BYU slammed the door shut on a potential comeback when Hill caught a 68-yard pass and dragged a would-be tackler into the end zone with him. His second TD catch gave the Cougars a 35-17 lead with 5:31 remaining.

After going three-and-out on consecutive drives, BYU got on board with a 6-yard run from Christopher Brooks late in the first quarter. Hall set up the touchdown with a 47-yard pass to Hill and then a 32 yard toss off a flea flicker to Isaac Rex. The Cougars covered 91 yards in just four plays.

Wyatt Wieland’s 4-yard run capped off a 10-play Wyoming drive that chewed nearly five minutes off the clock and gave the Cowboys a 10-7 lead early in the second quarter. BYU answered with its own long scoring drive, covering 76 yards in 13 plays – culminating in a 3-yard catch by Braden Cosper – and took a 14-10 halftime lead. Hall converted three third downs to keep the drive going with three passes each covering 13 or more yards.

Nacua, who missed the last two games with an ankle injury, had three catches for 26 yards before suffering another leg injury, and had to be helped off the field.

BYU (3-1) next hosts Utah State Thursday night at LaVell Edwards Stadium.