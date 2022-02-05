BYU proves to be no match for #2 Gonzaga, losing fourth straight, 90-57

February 5, 2022, Salt Lake City, UT: BYU Cougars Men’s Basketball versus Gonzaga University Bulldogs at the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah on Saturday, February 5, 2022. (Photo by Bryan Byerly)

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – The way things are going for BYU and for Gonzaga these days, the outcome of Saturday night’s game at the Marriott Center was pretty predictable.

The second-ranked Bulldogs dominated from start to finish, handing the Cougars its fourth straight loss, 90-57. The last time BYU lost four straight game was during the 2013-14 season.

“We’re really being tested and we’re going to have to find some new creative answers, we’ve got to reinvent ourselves a little bit,” said head coach Mark Pope. “We have some really good players, we just have to find a little bit better way to do it. Tonight we had a tough time getting down hill, we were a little bit timid.”

Chet Holmgren had 20 points, 17 rebounds, six assists and five blocks to lead Gonzaga. Julian Strawther scored 19 points and Andrew Nembhard added 15 for the Bulldogs (19-2, 8-0 West Coast Conference).

Rasir Bolton and Drew Timme each finished with 13. Gonzaga shot 57% from the field in the first half on its way to a second dominant win over the Cougars this season.

Gideon George scored 14 points to lead BYU (17-8, 5-5), and Seneca Knight added 13. Leading scorer Alex Barcello was held to nine on 4-of-14 shooting.

The Cougars were without starting point guard Te’Jon Lucas, who suffered a concussion during Thursday’s loss to San Francisco.

The Cougars shot just 29.6 percent from the field and 23.1 percent from behind the arc.

Gonzaga, who shot 52 percent from the field, outrebounded BYU 46-38, had 44 points in the paint, 12 steals, nine blocks and 21 fast-break points.

BYU scored the game’s first two baskets and took a 5-0 lead on a 3-pointer from George. But any upset hopes the Cougars harbored were quickly dashed.

Gonzaga surged ahead with a 27-4 run over an eight-minute stretch and built a 27-9 lead midway through the first half. Holmgren fueled the lengthy spurt with four baskets and punctuated it with his second dunk of the night.

The Cougars struggled to find any rhythm on offense. They made just nine baskets and shot 25% from the field before halftime. BYU misfired on at least six consecutive field goal attempts three separate times.

Gonzaga took a 47-17 lead on back-to-back layups from Anton Watson and Nembhard.

The Bulldogs increased the margin to a game-high 38 points eight minutes into the second half when Nembhard capped a 14-0 run with a layup to make it 74-36.

“This is a good team and great players,” Pope said. “We have a lot of great basketball left in us if we will fight to take it. We just need to remind ourselves that we are good. I think these guys have faith in each other and we have a big challenge right now, but we’ll be good. The most important thing is looking inward and blocking out those voices from outside.”

Gonzaga has now won 29 consecutive games against WCC opponents.

BYU will try to end its longest losing streak in eight years Thursday at Loyola Marymount. The Cougars need to get back to its winning ways soon, otherwise a bid to the NCAA Tournament may be lost.

“This has really hurt us in terms of the tournament, but our destiny is still in our control,” Pope said. “The season is about getting better and everything’s still ahead of us. We have to stay focused because everything is in our control and that is a powerful thing. Our team has full power and full control over our future and that’s a great place to be.

“Belief is everything and right now, we’re questioning ourselves and that’s the truth. We are all questioning right now and questioning is scary because it means you are fighting for your faith and your belief, but questioning is also a place you can grow. I believe we’re going to grow, that’s what we do.”