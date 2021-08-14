BYU plays its first fall camp scrimmage

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – BYU’s first game is just three weeks away, when the Cougars will go down to Las Vegas to play the Arizona Wildcats.

BYU held its first scrimmage in Lavell Edwards Stadium August 14th, as they prepare for that opener.

“I saw some good things from the defense, I saw some really good things from the offense, and away we go,” said head coach Kalani Sitake. “It’s just a really good opportunity for us to learn and get better.”

Coaches said that the scrimmage went well, noting that they were able to find out some things that they were looking for.

“The defensive players are certainly going to come away from this feeling like they kept the offense off the scoreboard throughout the majority of what we would call the 1’s and the 2’s,” said assistant head coach Ed Lamb. “The defensive had the upper hand and kept the offense out of the end zone.”

The biggest question mark for the Cougars this season still has to be figured out. That is who will be replacing Zach Wilson as the BYU starting quarterback.

Coaches said all three guys Jaren Hall, Baylor Romney, and Jacob Connover all had their moments but they are not sure who the starter will be quite yet.

“The quarterback picture is becoming more clear, I’m not quite ready to say what it is yet,” said BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick. “I need to watch this film. But things are starting to become more clear each day.”

“We had some turnovers and some things that happened today and some interceptions, but I think most of that was the defense making plays,” Sitake said. “Overall there was some good and bad on both sides.”