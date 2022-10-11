PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Both BYU and Arkansas desperately need a win Saturday afternoon in Provo. But one Cougar defensive lineman may want it more than anyone.

Defensive lineman Caden Haws is from Little Rock, Arkansas, and really wants to beat his hometown team.

“I love the state of Arkansas,” Haws said. “I loved growing up there. I wish I could go back more often. When I saw them on the schedule, I was way excited. I still have a couple of friends on the team from high school with Luke Jones and Hudson Henry. It will be cool to see them.”

“I know he’s really excited about this game, he’s been talking about it,” said BYU head coach Kalani Sitake. “He’s really proud to be from the state of Arkansas, so he’s looking forward to this matchup. He knows a lot of guys from that roster.”

Even though the game is in Provo, Haws is expecting a large gathering of people from Arkansas to attend the game.

“I have a lot of family and friends coming to the game,” he said. “It’s a cool opportunity, especially to have them come to Provo.”

Haws came out to Provo kind of unexpectedly, because he thought he might end up as a Razorback. But Arkansas never offered him a scholarship.

“I was interested obviously, but never had an offer from Arkansas,” Haws said. “But I went to camps there and talked with (then offensive line coach) Sam Pittman pretty regularly for a little bit, because I was recruited as an offensive lineman out of high school, and he was the O-line coach there at the time.”

Haws switched from offensive line to defensive line at BYU, and over his first three seasons with the Cougars, he had 28 total tackles, 2.5 sacks and one forced fumble.

“We just recognized his strength and his athletic ability for a big guy to be able to play D-line for us,” Sitake said. “He’s done an amazing job for us, and he’s just a force up front.”

Both Sitake and Haws agree that Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman is a big reason for the Razorbacks recent success.

“I have the utmost respect for Coach Pittman,” Haws said. “He’s a really great man. You can tell he’s a total player’s coach, but he also demands respect. I love what he’s done at Arkansas. He’s definitely the right man for the job and that’s been evident since he was hired.”

“Head coach Sam Pittman is one of the great ones,” Sitake added. “He is a really good person. I know a lot of people that work for him and work with him. We have had some great exchanges. He gets it. He is one of the good guys in football. I am looking forward to this matchup. Obviously he does a great job leading his team.”

BYU (4-2) and Arkansas (3-3) will square off at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at LaVell Edwards Stadium.