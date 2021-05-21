BYU plans on full capacity at LaVell Edwards Stadium this season

PROVO, UT – NOVEMBER 12: General view of LaVell Edwards Stadium during the game between the Southern Utah Thunderbirds and the Brigham Young Cougars on November 12, 2016 in Provo Utah. (Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – LaVell Edwards Stadium should be rocking again this football season.

BYU is planning on a return to full capacity of 63,725 this fall for the 2021 football season.

“We are really excited to welcome back Cougar Nation into LaVell Edwards Stadium this fall,” said BYU director of athletics Tom Holmoe. “I know our football team is looking forward to a great schedule this season. We are all extremely excited to be able to see the return of the unmatched atmosphere generated by BYU fans in LaVell Edwards Stadium.”

The renewal process for returning BYU season ticket holders is currently underway. The BYU Ticket Office has reached out directly to current season ticket holders to begin their renewal and seat-selection process.

In addition to full capacity in the stadium, BYU is planning on the return of fan activities such as tailgating for the 2021 season. Tailgate Guys is back as BYU’s official tailgating partner, offering premium, customized tailgating experiences for fans. More information about tailgating can be found at tailgateguys.com/brigham-young-university.

BYU will continue to follow the guidance of university and state health officials to ensure a safe environment as it opens its six-game home football schedule against in-state rival Utah on Saturday, Sept. 11. The Cougars also host Arizona State (Sept. 18), South Florida (Sept. 25), Boise State (Oct. 9), Virginia (Oct. 30) and Idaho State (Nov. 6) in LaVell Edwards Stadium this fall. Game times will be announced at a later date.

Plans for full stadium capacity will continue to be contingent on COVID-19 cases staying at a low rate and will also be influenced by vaccination rates. With these variables, plans are subject to change.