BYU opens training camp with renewed optimism

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – After finishing the 2018 season with a bang, the BYU football team opened fall camp on Wednesday looking to build on last year’s winning season.

“I thought it was a really good day one,” head coach Kalani Sitake said. “I liked the excitement from our players. I could tell these guys worked really hard in the off-season. A lot of coaches will say that but it’s pretty evident in the way that they look and the way that they executed. I think we made a huge step forward with players taking ownership over the team.”

Quarterback Zach Wilson is coming off off-season shoulder surgery and is not quite 100 percent yet, but he plans on being fully healthy for the season opener against Utah.

“I don’t even know if I am cleared,” Wilson said. “So, I just came out here like nothing was wrong. I was getting those anxious butterflies last night,” Wilson said. “Not nervous, but just excited. A crazy seven months, how fast everything’s flown by. I was just excited to get out here.”

Facing one of its toughest schedules in school history, with games against Utah, USC, Washington and Tennessee, the Cougars have been working hard all summer long, and the coaches say that effort is already paying off on the first day of camp.

“I think the guys showed today they’re excited to be here but they’ve been competing against each other all summer,” said assistant head coach Ed Lamb. “There was no jawing. There was no post-snap fighting. There were no swings taken. I didn’t hear any swear words going on. Those things are just – that’s just lack of composure. It happens and it will happen I’m sure at some point in camp but today is was great to see positive energy back and forth and at the same time see great effort.”

“The receivers, o-line, everybody are all taking it personal,” Wilson said. “They want to show how good this team can be. I know a lot of guys took big strides this summer, and it shows out here when these guys are balling out.”

BYU kicks off the season August 29th against the Utes at LaVell Edwards Stadium.