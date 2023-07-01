PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – It’s official. As of 12:00 a.m. July 1st, BYU is officially a member of the Big 12 Conference.

BYU had played the last 12 years as an independent in football, and as a member of the West Coast Conference in most of its other sports. But now, the Cougars have hit the big time.

BYU students, athletes, administrators, coaches and fans stayed up late until the clock struck midnight late Friday night on the BYU campus to celebrate the moment.

There will be festivities all day long Saturday on campus, as the school joins a Power Five conference for the first time in school history.

BYU was a member of the Mountain West Conference from 1998-2011, and before that played in the Western Athletic Conference from 1962-1998.

BYU’s first football game as a member of the Big 12 Conference is September 2nd at home against Sam Houston State. Its first Big 12 Conference game is September 23rd at Kansas, while the Cougars first Big 12 home game is September 29th against Cincinnati.

Cincinnati, Houston and Central Florida are joining BYU in the Big 12 Conference this season. They will compete against Baylor, Texas Tech, TCU, Iowa State, West Virginia, Kansas, Kansas State and Oklahoma State. Texas and Oklahoma will play in the Big 12 this season before leaving for the SEC in 2024, putting the Big 12 at 12 teams once again.

The new-look football field at LaVell Edwards Stadium was revealed this past week and will be debuted this coming season.

New Conference. New Look. pic.twitter.com/yXtHvduCIg — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) June 30, 2023 In October of 2022, news broke of the Big 12 Conference’s media rights extension with ESPN and FOX through 2031. It is a deal worth $2.2 billion with an average annual payout of close to $31.7 million per school. BYU will earn 50 percent revenue for its first two years in the conference before getting a full share.

“The Big 12 Conference is thrilled to announce it has executed its long-form agreements for the extension of its media rights with partners ESPN and FOX through the 2030-31 academic year,” Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark said in a statement. “We would like to thank both ESPN and FOX for their continued partnership. Additionally, we’d like to thank the tams at Endeavor and Proskauer for their contributions throughout this process. This deal not only provides stability for the Big 12 in years to come, but it creates a strong foundation for future growth and innovation.”