BYU offensive lineman Brady Christensen drafted by Carolina in 3rd round

BYU offensive lineman Brady Christensen runs down field during the school’s Pro Day football workout for NFL scouts Friday, March 26, 2021, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Brady Christensen selected with the 6th pick in the 3rd round of the NFL draft

CLEVELAND (ABC4 Sports) – From a two-star recruit coming out of Bountiful High School, to now the third round of the NFL Draft.

BYU offensive lineman Brady Christensen was selected with the 70th overall pick by the Carolina Panthers in the third round of the NFL Draft on Friday.

Christensen was a consensus All-American in the 2020 season for BYU, and he is the first Cougar offensive lineman to get drafted since Scott Young in 2005 by Philadelphia.

“I am so excited for Brady to see all his hard work pay off with an All-America college career and a well-deserved opportunity to play in the NFL,” said BYU head coach Kalani Sitake. “The Panthers are getting a great football player and an amazing person. I’m looking forward to seeing him excel at the next level.”

Christensen gives BYU two selections in the opening three rounds of the draft for the first time since 2002. Zach Wilson was selected with the second overall pick by the New York Jets.

Christensen allowed just one sack in 385 snaps protecting BYU quarterback Zach Wilson’s blindside.

Christensen’s 96.0 Pro Football Focus grade was the highest grade ever for a tackle in a single season.

The Bountiful, Utah product helped the BYU offense line rank No. 8 in the nation for the fewest sacks allowed (12 sacks in 12 games) last season while only allowing two pressures on 293 pass-blocking regular-season snaps.

This is the first time since 2009 that BYU has had two players drafted. Christensen joins Wilson who went number two overall to the New York Jets.