PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – With all the returning players on the BYU offense, can a team actually have too many weapons?

“It’s a really good problem to have,” said wide receiver Gunner Romney. “I think this offense is going to be really exciting because we can kill you in so many different ways.”

“We want to embrace the notion that we expect to be great,” said offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick. “We have confidence in ourselves. We know we’re good, and we expect to be great.”

BYU opens training camp in less than a month, and the Cougars offense is loaded with talent.

It all starts at quarterback, where Jaren Hall hopes to be even better than last year, when he threw 20 touchdowns and just five interceptions.

“I think he’s going to have a huge season,” Romney said. “He’s playing a lot more confident than he ever has before.”

“You can go eight, nine guys deep in our receiver corps,” Hall said. “Our tight ends are four or five deep. They all do different things, but they all compliment each other. So, I feel bad for A-Rod and Fesi [Sitake], they’ve got to find out who to put on the field. That’s not my job.”

At receiver, you’d be hard pressed to find a better combination than Gunner Romney and Puka Nacua, who when healthy, provide two deep threats for Hall.

“I think we’re one of the best 1-2 punches in the country,” said Nacua, who had 805 yards receiving and six touchdowns in 2021. “For us to come back and for him to be healthy again, and this is my first healthy off-season. So, it’s just been fun. We’re super confident.”

At tight end, there is plenty a ton of production returning in Dallin Holker and Isaac Rex, who is back from an ankle injury. How are they going to get the ball too?

“Maybe before the game, I’ll just slip him a couple bucks,” Rex joked. “Actually, Jaren doesn’t need money, he’s got too much. No, whoever gets the ball, I’m stoked for.”

“We do have a lot of talent,” Holker said. “I think it will be scary.”

The offensive line has several NFL caliber players, including Clark Barrington, Blake Freeland, Harris LaChance and Kingsley Suamataia, and could be the biggest strength of the entire offense.

“We’re going to hear these things, and so we hope to live up to that hype,” Barrington said. “But we understand that we need to continue to do what we’ve been doing.”

The biggest question is at running back, where Cal transfer Chris Brooks and Lopini Katoa will try to replace record-setter Tyler Allgeier. But even with all the talent coming back on offense, the Cougars still know they have to prove it on the field.

“It’s got to be an attitude of, OK, how are we going to handle success?” Roderick said. “Are we going to be a flash in the pan team that was good on offense for two years. Or are we here to stay? That’s the challenge that I’m issuing to our players.”

The Cougars kicks off the 2022 season September 3rd at South Florida.