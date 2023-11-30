PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Back in the top-25 rankings for the first time in two years, BYU isn’t getting caught up in all the hype. The 6-0 Cougars know the brutal part of the Big 12 season hasn’t started yet where there are five other ranked teams.

“I do think we have a built-in advantage,” head coach Mark Pope said. “We have guys that are pretty centered and grounded, so I expect us to keep trying to get better. We know we’re barely into the infancy stage of this season, and we know what this season is going to bring. We’re going to get punched in the face multiple times.”

“I think we all know that the Big 12 is one of the best, if not the best, conferences in the country,” leading scorer Jaxson Robinson said. “We’re making sure that we know that without the ranking, that every night is going to be tough.”

“Just the fact that it’s early in the season,” added forward Spencer Johnson. “We still have a lot left to accomplish.”

The Cougars don’t have a superstar on the team, but they’re sixth in the country averaging 92.3 points per game, with seven players averaging double figures. Defensively, BYU is 13th in the nation giving up just 60.2 points. The 32-point differential is tops in the country, and they’ve done it against teams like San Diego State, Arizona State and North Carolina State.

“Offensively, we have a lot of dudes that can score, and a lot of that can shoot,” Johnson said. “That’s really hard to guard. Defenisively, just trying to be disruptive, so that we can go score and get out on offense more. It’s just been super fun.”

At 26 years old, Johnson is the oldest player in all of college basketball, and that’s a distinction he’s embraced

“It’s awesome,” Johnson said with a smile. “It’s been my dream ever since I was a little kid to be the oldest player in college basketball. So, dream come true. They definitely rib me, but I haven’t had any trouble relating to them.”

“Unbelievable luxury for us,” Pope said about Johnson. “Spencer is such an incredible leader, and the most exciting part is the chance to watch him grow. It’s not the amount of time Spencer has been here, or his age. It’s what he’s done with his time.”

BYU will try to extend its season-opening winning streak to seven Friday night against Fresno State at the Delta Center, with tip-off scheduled for 7:00 p.m.