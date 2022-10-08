LAS VEGAS (ABC4 Sports) – Thousands of BYU fans made the 5 1/2 hour trip down to Las Vegas to watch the 18th-ranked Cougars take on Notre Dame at Allegiant Stadium.

But there may be even more Fighting Irish fans that made the trip from South Bend. Notre Dame is the home team in this game, and they had access to more tickets. But there should be a substational representation for both schools.

Click on the video to see ABC4 Sports Director Dana Greene take a tour through the tailgate party.

Notre Dame has won six of the eight matchups between these two storied programs. But this year, the Cougars are ranked 16th in the nation with a record of 4-1, while Notre Dame is 2-2.