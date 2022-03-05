LAS VEGAS (ABC4 Sports) – It’s going to be a long, torturous week for the BYU basketball team.

The Cougars could have significantly enhanced its NCAA Tournament hopes with a win over San Francisco Saturday night in the West Coast Conference tournament. But the Dons shut the Cougars down, 75-63, and now all BYU can do is wait.

Khalil Shabazz scored 22 points, while Jamaree Bouyea added 18, as USF ended BYU’s WCC tournament in the quarterfinals.

Alex Barcello led the Cougars with 18 points, but made just 1 of 5 three-pointers. Fousseyni Traore added 16 points and 12 rebounds, while Spencer Johnson made all four of his shots from the field in route to 11 points.

BYU (22-10) could have bolstered its resume with a Quad 1 win over the Dons, but the Cougars shot just 37.9 percent from the field and made 3 of 20 from three-point range.

ESPN Bracketology expert Joe Lunardi, who had BYU in the tournament before the USF game, now has the Cougars as the first team out.

Head coach Mark Pope is hoping BYU’s tough non-conference schedule will help garner a big to the NCAA Tournament.

“That takes a toll, also, on a team,” Pope said. “That would be my first thing. Are we encouraging teams to go out and play the hardest schedule they possibly can in the non-conference, or are we encouraging teams to go play a light non-conference schedule? That’s a question I would ask.”

The Cougars closed the first half on a 5-0 run to cut the USF lead to 27-24. A dunk by Traore to open the second half cut the deficit to one, but the Dons never relinquished the lead, building it as high as 15 points in the second half.

Johnson hit a three-pointer with 11:44 left to make it 43-39, but USF went on an 11-0 run over the next two and half minutes to take control. A three-pointer by Shabazz capped the run for the Dons.

Gabe Stefanini scored 10 points for San Francisco, while Yauhen Massalski had eight points and nine rebounds.

With its season finished, BYU now has to hope for other bubble teams to lose in their conference tournaments to have a shot at an invite to the Big Dance. But an invite to the NIT seems more likely now.

“We have some competitive guys,” Johnson said. “We go play anybody, any time, anywhere. Obviously we would love to go play in March Madness. We hope that happens. We’ll be excited for it if it does. If it doesn’t, I guess we’ll see. But we don’t back down from anybody.”

“We’re excited to keep playing,” Pope said. “I think this is a special group. I think it’s guys that are really together. I think it’s guys that still have really good basketball in front of them. So we’ll be hopeful.”