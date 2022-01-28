BYU loses to Santa Clara on buzzer-beater, 77-76

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (ABC4 Sports) – Jalen Williams made an off-balance layup at the buzzer as Santa Clara pulled off a shocker Thursday night, beating the Cougars 77-76.

Williams, who scored 26 points, took the ball coast-to-coast in the final 6.5 seconds as the Broncos handed BYU its second conference loss of the season.

Jalen Williams gets the GAME WINNING floater with 0.7 seconds left for Santa Clara to beat BYU 77-76 pic.twitter.com/RIlzdzAoFV — NCAA Buzzer Beaters & Game Winners (@NCAABuzzerBters) January 28, 2022

BYU led 74-70 with 45 seconds left when Te’Jon Lucas turned the ball over on an inbounds play. PJ Pipes then hit a three-pointer for the Broncos to cut the deficit to one point.

After a rebound bucket by Fousseyni Traore to give BYU a 76-73 lead with 19 seconds left, Santa Clara again drew within a point after a basket by Williams.

Spencer Johnson was fouled on the ensuing inbounds play, but he missed the front end of a one-and-one and committed a lane violation, setting up the dramatic finish.

“This game got away from us in a lot of different ways,” said BYU head coach Mark Pope. “We had some miscommunication defensively when they hit that corner-3 and we didn’t manage our defense well on those last two possessions.”

There were 22 lead changes, and neither team led by more than four points in the entire game.

Alex Barcello led BYU with 20 points, while Lucas finished with 17. Traore had 10 points and a career-high tying 15 rebounds.

Gideon George had 13 points off the bench to go along with six rebounds for the Cougars.

Despite shooting 49 percent from the field and out-rebounding Santa Clara 40-31, the Cougars’ 18 turnovers to 11 assists undercut any attempt to pull away from the Broncos.

This is the first win for Santa Clara over BYU since January 26, 2017.

“We don’t have a lot of time to feel sorry for ourselves,” said Pope. “That’s how it is on the road.” We need to go over this film and figure out where we need to get better. We’ve got to get better.”

BYU (17-5, 5-2 WCC) next plays at Pacific Saturday night.