BYU loses to #19 Mississippi State, 103-81

STARKVILLE, Miss. (ABC4 Sports) - The non-conference season did not end on a positive not for the BYU basketball team.

The Cougars lost their their third game in a row, falling to the 19th-ranked Mississippi State Bulldogs Saturday, 103-81. The Cougars now head into West Coast Conference season with a record of 8-7.

"I feel like there were times where we competed really well," BYU head coach Dave Rose said. "We executed our stuff and actually took advantage of some of the things that they do. There were a lot of times when I really felt like we got discouraged and didn’t compete at the level or with the urgency that we need to, especially if we are going to pull off a win like this in this kind of environment. Hopefully we can learn from that. "

Yoeli Childs led the team with 25 points, two rebounds, one assist and one block. TJ Haws followed with 14 points, six rebounds, three steals, three assists and one block. Zac Seljaas also contributed 14 points while grabbing five rebounds, three steals and two assists.

Mississippi State took an early 7-6 lead before Childs hit a trey and a jumper in the paint and was followed by a 3-pointer by Connor Harding for a 14-10 advantage and 16:38 on the clock.

A 7-3 run by the Bulldogs returned the lead to Mississippi State, 19-17, with just over 13 minutes remaining in the first half.

With the score even at 23-all, the Bulldogs went on a 13-0 run to take a 36-23 lead. A bucket by Childs ended the scoring drought but Mississippi State continued to score eventually taking a 44-29 lead with five minutes to go in the half.

The Cougars continued to fight and went into the locker room down 48-38 at halftime. The Bulldogs shot 50.0 percent from the field while BYU recorded 48.3 percent. Childs led all scorers with 17 points.

Childs and Luke Worthington combined for six points and Haws added a bucket of his own to kick off the second half and cut the deficit to single digits, 54-46. However, Mississippi State took an 18-point advantage, 71-53, with 11:44 remaining in the game.

The Bulldogs continued to increase their lead, holding a 29 point lead at the 7:24 mark after a pair of free throws.

The Cougars were unable to slow down the Mississippi State offense or string together a run of their own, ultimately falling 103-81.

On the game, the Bulldogs shot 54.3 percent from the field, 33.3 percent from beyond the arc and 90.9 percent from the charity stripe. BYU recorded 43.3 percent from the field, 25.0 percent from the 3-point arc and 82.8 percent from the free throw line.

The Cougars continue on the road as they open up West Coast Conference action at Pacific on Thursday, Jan. 3, at 9:00 p.m.