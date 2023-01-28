PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – It has all the makings of a big-time upset at the Marriott Center Saturday night.

BYU led #22 St. Mary’s 56-55 in the final seconds, when Aidan Mahaney hit a fadeaway jumper with .4 seconds left on the clock to give the Gaels a one-point win.

Freshman Dalllin Hall led the Cougars with a career-high 23 points, while Fousseyni Traore added 11.

This is the second time this month BYU has lost to a ranked opponent in the final seconds at home. The Cougars fell to Gonzaga by one point on January 12th on a shot with nine seconds left.

BYU played the Gaels very short-handed, after Jaxson Robinson, Noah Waterman and Atiki Ally-Atiki were all suspended for the game for violating team rules.

Logan Johnson led five Gaels in double figures with 14 points. Alex Ducas poured in 12 points, while Mitchell Saxon added 11.

BYU trailed by as many as 11 points in the first half, but rallied back with a 17-3 run to tie the game at 25 at the half.

The Gaels took a 51-43 lead with 5:30 left in the game, before Hall hit a jumper and Gideon George drilled a three-pointer to cut the deficit to two.

Spencer Johnson hit back-to-back three-pointers to give BYU a 55-53 lead with 2:18 left in the game. Logan Johnson tied the game at 55 for St. Mary’s with a bank shot with 1:53 left.

After both teams failed to score, Hall converted one of two free throws with ten seconds left, setting up Mahaney’s dramatic game-winner.

BYU (14-10, 4-5 WCC) has now lost three in a row, and will next host Loyola Marymount Thursday, Feb. 2.