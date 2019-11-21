BYU loses in overtime to Boise State, 72-68

Boise State guard RJ Williams drives the lane and is fouled by BYUforward Kolby Lee in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in Boise. (Darin Oswald/Idaho Statesman via AP)

BOISE, Idaho (ABC4 Sports) – The BYU basketball team found itself in another last-second thriller, but this time was no buzzer-beating magic.

Five days after TJ Haws hit a shot at the buzzer to upset Houston, Derrick Alston had 26 points and 11 rebounds, Justinian Jessup scored seven of his nine points in overtime and Boise State held off BYU in overtime, 72-68.

Alston scored the Broncos’ first four points in overtime but it was Jessup who gave Boise State (2-2) the lead for good with a 3-pointer. He added a steal and dunk plus two free throws.

Jessup was only 3 of 13 from the floor — 1 of 9 in regulation — and his only 3-pointer was just the third for Boise State on 19 attempts. But the Broncos were 19 of 27 at the free-throw line to BYU’s 5 of 7.

Boise State’s RJ Williams added 18 points on 6-of-6 shooting before fouling out with 1:48 left in regulation, which ended at 58-all after neither team scored in the final 1½ minutes.

Alston, who posted his first career double-double, became the first Bronco ever to score at least 20 points in each of the first four games of a season.

Jake Toolson scored 19 points and TJ Haws, who was 0-for-8 from the arc, and Connor Harding scored 10 each for BYU (3-2).

In overtime, layups by Haws and Nixon gave BYU a 64-62 lead but Boise State answered with five-straight points to take the 67-64 advantage with 1:39 on the clock as the Broncos held on to take the win.

On the game, the Cougars shot 37.8 percent from the field, 29.2 percent from 3 and 71.4 percent from the charity strip. Boise State recorded 41.0 percent from the field, 15.8 percent from beyond the arc and 70.4 percent from the free-throw line.

The Cougars now head to the Maui Classic, where they will take on UCLA Monday at 9:00 p.m.