BYU loses heartbreaker to St. Mary’s on last-second shot in WCC Semifinals, 51-50

Saint Mary’s Jordan Ford (3) sinks a game winning shot against BYU with seconds remaining in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the West Coast Conference men’s tournament Monday, March 9, 2020, in Las Vegas. Saint Mary’s won 51-50. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

LAS VEGAS (ABC4 Sports) – BYU’s stay in Las Vegas is a short one.

Jordan Ford hit a pull-up jumper with 1.4 seconds to go, giving Saint Mary’s a 51-50 win over No. 14 BYU in the West Coast Conference Tournament semifinals Monday night.

The loss ends BYU’s nine-game winning streak and will hurt their seeding for next week’s NCAA Tournament.

Jordan Ford was able to get a really good look on that last-second shot to beat BYU. pic.twitter.com/m7CCzCIYsC — Dana Greene (@dana_greene) March 10, 2020

Saint Mary’s, which won the event last season, will face No. 2 Gonzaga in a rematch for the championship on Tuesday.

“There are a thousand things that I wish I could take back and do different,” BYU head coach Mark Pope said. “Credit to Saint Mary’s. The last 12 to 13 minutes of that game they got incredibly physical with us and we did not respond accordingly. I wasn’t able to get our team in the right frame of mind and we know how to compete against that physicality.”

Ford scored 12 of his 18 points in the second half for the Gaels (25-7), looking to win their fifth WCC title.

Yoeli Childs had 23 points and 10 rebounds for BYU (24-8), which made just six baskets in the second half, and shot just 36 percent for the game.

The Cougars had not played in nine days, but Childs said the long layoff was not a factor.

“I don’t think they really impacted our performance,” he said. “I think we weren’t prepared for the nature of the game today. Saint Mary’s was tougher than us and they were more physical than us. Moving forward we will play with more force and we will be more aggressive. We will be prepared to move through that contact to get to our spots and play the right way.”

Saint Mary’s clamped down on defense in the second half. BYU went 9:13 without a basket and missed seven shots in a row during one stretch. The Gaels went on a 12-1 run and led 46-45 with 5:38 remaining.

But the Gaels had a 4:14 scoring drought of their own, which allowed the Cougars to keep it within one. Despite missing 13 of their last 15 shots, BYU took a 48-46 lead with 3:31 left on a three-point play from guard Zac Seljaas.

It was the Cougars’ first field goal since 12:44 remained in regulation.

Despite shooting 8 for 28 in the first half with no free throw attempts, Saint Mary’s trailed only 26-20 at the break. The Gaels were outrebounded 17-15 in the period but had five offensive rebounds.

Both teams hit four 3-pointers, but Saint Mary’s shot 4 of 15 inside the line in the first 20 minutes. The Cougars shot 50% percent (11 of 22) from the floor, led by Childs with eight points.

“I’m proud of our guys,” Pope said. “I’m excited about the future, the weeks ahead of us. We’ll go back home, get to work and get better every single day.”

BYU will find out its NCAA Tournament seeding on Sunday.