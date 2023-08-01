PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – There is a new look and just a new feel to BYU football this year, as the Cougars kicked off its first season in the Big 12 Conference with the first day of training camp Tuesday.

“There is a lot of talent,” said head coach Kalani Sitake. “A lot of depth, good competition. It was a good first day.”

“It felt really good being back,” said safety Micah Harper. “Just being back with the some of the guys that we missed during spring ball, and getting the new additions from the transfer portal.”

There are 21 players from the transfer portal, none bigger than quarterback Kedon Slovis, who previously played at USC and Pittsburgh, and says this is the deepest offense he’s ever been a part of.

“I feel like this is the most depth at every position offensively,” Slovis said. “But there is definitely an energy around the building right now that we’ve got to pick it up. There are a lot of good teams on our schedule, and we have to elevate our play. This is my last year. I want a team, a culture and an environment that is going to match my energy.”

Some highlights of new @BYUfootball QB Kedon Slovis and RB Aidan Robbins at the first day of training camp. pic.twitter.com/bsnR1vBpu0 — Dana Greene (@dana_greene) August 2, 2023

Having already participated in spring practice with the Cougars, Slovis is already comfortable with the BYU offense.

“All these plays and all these things we do for the most part is stuff I’ve run,” Slovis said. “And the stuff that is new, it’s just slight variations of stuff I’ve already done. So, I’ve felt like I’ve been here a lot longer than I have.”

Another key transfer is running back Aidan Robbins, who comes over from UNLV, and after missing spring practice with a wrist injury, will most likely end up being the starter.

“Even though he didn’t get a lot of live reps in spring,” Sitake said about Robbins. “It was good seeing out there doing the 11-on-11 stuff. He’s done a great job, and you can see the change in his body. He’s running really well.”

The defense will have a new look as well as Jay Hill comes over from Weber State to be the Cougars new coordinator.

“The thing that is obvious to me right now is we’ve got a bunch of guys that care, want to do things right and go hard,” Hill said. “That’s a great place to start. I think that’s where most great defenses are built.”

With so much skill in the Big 12, the Cougars will be tasked with trying to slow down some of the best offensive players in the nation week in and week out.

“We’re going to be facing a lot of great talent,” Hill said. “We’re going to be facing a lot of teams that put up points. But it’s no different from college football anywhere else.”

With so many new players, there will be plenty of position battles throughout camp.

“Once the pads come on, we can kind of separate some people and see who are the ones that are going to compete for a starting spot,” Sitake said. “The depth chart is not solidified, so in order to do that, you’ve got to get a lot of reps.”

BYU opens the season September 2nd at home against Sam Houston State.