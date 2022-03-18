PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Logan Gagnier loved sports, especially the Utah Jazz and BYU football.

But last Friday night, the 9-year-old from Eagle Mountain unexpectedly died in his sleep. A preliminary autopsy was inconclusive. BYU linebacker Tavita Gagnier, Logan’s cousin, was devastated.

“We immediately went over and gave the [family] our love,” Tavita said. “I’ve known these guys my whole life. I know what an outstanding family they are, and how much they’ve given to the community. To see this happen, it would be the best if we gave them the best because that’s what they deserve.”

So, after Thursday’s practice, the BYU team made Logan a “True Blue Hero,” showering his family with gifts, cheers and love, hoping to bring them some joy to their lives in this dark time.

“It was great,” Tavita said. “It was great to see them and to see all the support. Whenever I talk to them, they’re always talking about BYU football. So it was good for them to actually gain the experience.”

These are the moments where sports are so much bigger than the games themselves.

“This is more than just a game,” Tavita said. “This is touching people’s lives. BYU football is all about family, and whatever way we can reach out and touch people and make a difference in the world, is where we want to be.”

The True Blue Hero program recognizes BYU fans with special needs, serious illness or those who are dealing with significant challenges, by making them an honorary member of the BYU football team.

A GoFundMe account has been set to assist the Gagnier family with funeral costs and other expenses.