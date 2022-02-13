BYU holds off Pepperdine behind career-high 33 points from Alex Barcello

MALIBU, Calif. (ABC4 Sports) – It took a career-night from Alex Barcello for BYU to pull out a victory on the road over Pepperdine, keeping its NCAA Tournament at-large hopes alive.

Barcello scored 33 points, making an astounding 9 of 10 three-pointers, as the Cougars held off the Waves, 91-85.

“It’s never easy to win on the road,” said BYU head coach Mark Pope. “I’m really proud of how the guys got back to sharing the ball and making plays for each other. A lot of guys were trying to make plays for each other tonight. Alex was the beneficiary of some of that, but he is just a really good basketball player. I mean, the kid is incredible.”

Barcello went 10-for-12 from the floor, 9-of-10 from behind the arc and was a perfect 4-for-4 from the charity stripe. He is one of only three players in BYU men’s basketball history to make nine or more threes in a game, joining Chase Fischer and Jimmer Fredette. Fischer is the only player with more than nine, recording 10 in 2014.

“I give all the credit to my teammates,” Barcello said. “The guys were telling me to keep shooting, they kept finding me, and thankfully I was able to hit some shots tonight. I thought we played really well as a team and were able to create for each other on the offensive side of the ball, which is really special.”

BYU had four players in double figures and shot a scorching 64 percent from the field, 65.2 percent from three-point range and went 12-of-16 from the free throw line, including hitting five free-throws in the final minute to seal the victory.

Caleb Lohner finished with 14 points on 6-of-7 shooting, 2-of-2 from three-point land, grabbed four rebounds, two assists and a steal. Spencer Johnson scored 12 points, grabbed four rebounds, recorded two assists and a steal in the win. Te’Jon Lucas was quiet early, but turned it on down the stretch going 3-for-4 from the field, made his only three of the night and made three free-throws, scoring all 10 of his points with less than 3:51 left in the game.

Pepperdine had three players in double figures, including two with more than 20 points. Houston Mallette had 31 points on 9-of-11 shots, 5-of-6 from three and 8-for-10 from the free-throw line.

Despite the Cougars being without another starting center in the game, with Fousseyni Traore sitting out, BYU still dominated on the glass in the game, outrebounding Pepperdine 30-16, only giving the Waves two offensive rebounds.

The Cougars next play at #22 St. Mary’s Saturday night.