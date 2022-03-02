PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – BYU head basketball coach Mark Pope tried to schedule another game for the Cougars before the West Coast Conference Tournament against a quality team in order to boost its resume, but it didn’t work out.

“We had ten teams, and we just couldn’t get it done,” Pope said.

So now the best way to assure an invite to the Big Dance is to win the WCC Tournament. But with Gonzaga and St. Mary’s occupying the top two seeds, that seems likely. But maybe a couple of wins will get the job done.

“I mean, our body of work is really, really good,” said Pope, whose team owns wins over San Diego State, Oregon, St. Mary’s and San Francisco. “So I think we’ve got to go show well. Obviously, if we go win it, then we’re definitely in.”

The Cougars will face either Loyola Marymount or Pacific in the second round of the WCC Tournament on Friday. BYU swept the Lions this season, but suffered a devastating loss to the Tigers last month.

“It doesn’t matter to me, but it would be nice to play Pacific again,” said BYU forward Spencer Johnson. “That would be fun, a little redemption game.”

“Both teams have pushed us to the very brink, and we know how good both teams are,” Pope said. “One thing about the postseason is every game is good.”

A win Friday, and BYU gets San Francisco Saturday in the quarterfinals in what could be a do or die game for the Cougars.

“We’ve won two in a row, and we’ve just got to keep it rolling,” Johnson said. “That’s what is so nice about these tournament settings, that anything is possible.”

“Right now, I think we are excited,” added Pope. “I think our best basketball is ahead of us.”

Senior guard Alex Barcello was named to the all-WCC first team on Wednesday, while Fousseyni Traore made the all-conference freshman team.