WACO, Tex. (ABC4 Sports) – BYU did not miss 33 three-pointers like they did against Cincinnati on Saturday. But after taking a nine-point second half lead, the Cougars went cold during a 10-0 run by Baylor, and lost to the Bears 81-72 Tuesday night.

After starting the season 12-1, the Cougars have now lost two straight Big 12 Conference games.

Jalen Bridges scored 17 of his 25 points after halftime as 14th-ranked Baylor rallied to beat No. 18 BYU at home.

“Congratulations to Baylor,” BYU head coach Mark Pope said. “I am proud of my guys as they fought hard. It didn’t go the way we wanted it to but I’m really proud of them. They put a ton of fight into it. We could have executed a little bit better on the offensive and defensive end down the stretch but that’s a space we’re going have to keep growing.”

Ja’Kobe Walter added 16 points for the Bears and Langston Love had 15, including a couple of second-half 3-pointers and two free throws with 54 seconds left after BYU coach Mark Pope was called for a technical foul.

Baylor (13-2, 2-0 Big 12) won its first conference game in the new Foster Pavilion, a week after christening the building with a 98-79 victory over Cornell.

Spencer Johnson and Trevin Knell each had 15 points for BYU (12-3, 0-2), a Big 12 newcomer this season. Dallin Hall scored 13.

Baylor hit 21 of 28 free throws, while BYU converted 11 of 14 from the charity stripe.

BYU had its largest lead after consecutive 3s by Knell made it 45-36 just over two minutes into the second half. Baylor responded with a 10-0 run, going ahead on Love’s 3-pointer with 14:12 left that began a string of seven lead changes in a span of only two minutes.

The Cougars had their last lead after Johnson hit 3s a minute apart. Baylor then scored seven points in just more than a minute, including Bridges’ layup to extend his streak of eight consecutive points before Jayden Nunn had a layup to put the Bears ahead to stay at 58-57.

Walter had 12 points at halftime, including a nice basket with 1:01 left for a 32-31 lead. But the standout freshman was quickly whistled for a technical after saying something to the BYU bench.

The Cougars finished the half with an 8-1 run, with Jaxon Robinson making both technical free throws and 6-foot-11 center Aly Khalifa hitting a 3 when they kept possession. BYU wrapped it up with Robinson driving for a layup while being fouled with 1.1 seconds left and adding the free throw for a 39-33 halftime lead.

The Cougars had won their last four games between Top 25 opponenets. They were coming off a loss to Cincinnati in their first Big 12 game, when they attempted 46 3-pointers. BYU was 9 of 24 from long range against Baylor.

BYU heads further east to take on fellow Big 12 newcomer UCF on Saturday.