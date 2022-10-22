LYNCHBURG, Va. (ABC4 Sports) – The BYU football season is going up in flames, as the Liberty Flames scored 38 unanswered points in a 41-14 demolition of the Cougars Saturday night.

Dae Dae Hunter ran for 213 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries, Shedro Louis added two rushing TD’s, as Liberty handed BYU (4-4) its third straight loss.

Johnathan Bennett completed 22 of 29 passes for 247 yards and touchdowns for Liberty (7-1).

The Flames have won five in a row since a 37-36 loss to No. 13 Wake Forest on Sept. 17. Liberty in the only FBS Independent with fewer than three losses this season.

Jaren Hall threw touchdown passes of 46 yards to Puka Nacua and 20 yards to Isaac Rex less than 2 minutes apart to give BYU (4-4) a 14-3 lead late in the first quarter. Liberty answered with an 11-play, 85-yard drive capped when Louis scored on a 3-yard run and Bennett threw a 5-yard TD pass to Austin Henderson to give the Flames the lead for good with about 5 minutes remaining in the first half.

Hall finished 16-of-34 passing for 187 yards.

The Cougars finished with 71 yards rushing on 16 carries.

BYU next hosts East Carolina October 28th at 6:00 p.m.