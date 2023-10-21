NCAA College Football. Texas Tech University vs. Brigham Young University at LeVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, UT on 10/21/23. Bryan Byerly

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – After a disastrous showing last week at TCU, the BYU defense took advantage of a third string quarterback making his first career start and cruised past Texas Tech Saturday night, 27-14.

The Cougars defensive forced four turnovers, picking off freshman quarterback Jake Strong three times, while the BYU special teams caused another fumble.

Eddie Heckard recovered a fumble in the end zone in the second quarter, while also intercepting a pass just before halftime.

Jakob Robinson and Ethan Slade both intercepted passes, as the Cougars bounced back from giving up 44 points last week against the Horned Frogs. .

Kedon Slovis threw for two touchdowns in the first half, one to Chase Roberts and another to Darius Lassiter.

The Cougars were up 24-7 at the half, but the BYU offense managed just 68 total yards in the second half, scoring just three points. But thanks to the defense, that was enough for the win.

“I’m looking at the stats, and there are a lot of things we need to do better,” said head coach Kalani Sitake. “Other than the turnovers, I like that we were able to get turnovers. But third down on offense and defense, we need to be better.”

“That’s always the goal,” said defensive end Tyler Batty, who forced a fumble. “Anytime you can get a takeaway, take the ball away from them, that’s a good day.”

Batty also added nine tackles (six solo) and a quarterback hurry. Rehkow averaged 45.5 yards on eight punts with a long of 70 yards.

Slovis completed 15-of-27 passes for 127 yards and two touchdowns. LJ Martin rushed 10 times for 93 yards and Aidan Robbins carried the ball 16 times for 49 yards.

Darius Lassiter led BYU with 47 yards on four receptions and a touchdown. Isaac Rex recorded four grabs for 41 yards. Chase Roberts notched his fourth touchdown reception of the season.

“It felt amazing,” Slade said. “We did as a defense put a big emphasis on having a good week of practice. Everyone competed and worked hard. When it came to studying film, we put in the effort. We earned this win.”

Texas Tech outgained BYU, 389-277 in total yards, but the five turnovers were the difference.

BYU (5-2, 2-2 Big 12) now hits the road to face #8 Texas.