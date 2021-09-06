BYU Football to sport 9/11 tribute decal in game against Utes

PROVO (ABC4) – In recognition of the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks that rocked the United States, and the rest of the world, on Sept. 11, 2001, Brigham Young University will be wearing a memorial sticker on its football helmets this weekend.

The pentagon-shaped sticker, filled in with an image of the World Trade Center towers set on an American flag background with a banner reading ‘9/11 NEVER FORGET’ will be worn by the Cougars against in-state rival Utah on Saturday.

Images of the sticker were shown on BYU Director of Equipment Operations Billy Nixon’s Twitter feed.

Additionally, the Cougars will be wearing gray facemasks as an homage to the Cougar teams of the late 70s, which also wore gray facemasks.

Utah has not revealed how it will memorialize the occasion, but already is wearing a helmet sticker honoring late running back Ty Jordan, who was killed by an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound on Christmas Day.

In the Utes’ first game after Jordan’s death, the Utes were joined by Weber State in wearing the sticker honoring Jordan.

The BYU-Utah game, sometimes known as the ‘Holy War,’ is set to kick off on Saturday at 8:15 p.m. at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo.