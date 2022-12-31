SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – BYU football player Sione Veikoso has died in a tragic construction accident, according to the school’s football program. He was 22.

Veikoso was reportedly visiting home in Kailua, Hawai’i when the accident took place Friday.

ESPN states that six men were at the site when a 15-foot retaining rock wall behind a home partially collapsed and trapped three of them, according to the Honolulu Fire Department.

Veikoso was reportedly pronounced dead on the scene after emergency personnel cleared the rubble. The two other trapped men were taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition, while a third injured man declined to be taken to a hospital.

The 22-year-old was a 6’7″, 305-pound offensive lineman, and played in one game last season as a redshirt freshman after transferring from Arizona State over the summer.

He prepped at Kailua High School in Hawai’i, and later served a full-time mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Manaus, Brazil, from 2018-20.

BYU head coach Kalani Sitake offered his heartfelt condolences on Twitter Friday evening after speaking to Sione’s family:

“We are extremely saddened to learn of the tragic death of one of our brothers, Sione Veikoso. His passing is heartbreaking to all of us. We offer our deepest condolences and prayers to his family as we share in their grief. Our love for you is forever, Sione!”

The BYU football program also offered their condolences:

“On behalf of the entire BYU Football family, our thoughts and prayers are with Sione’s family and friends during this extremely difficult time. Rest in Love Sione. God be with you till we meet again.”

No further information is available at this time.