BYU football player arrested on suspicion of DUI

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (ABC4 News)- A BYU football player was arrested on suspicion of DUI Sunday.

According to arresting documents, 21-year-old Chaz Ah You, a projected starting linebacker for this coming season, was pulled over after an officer caught him going 75 in a 35 miles speed zone at Red Hawk Ranch Rd. and north Pony Express Parkway.

Ah You was also following too closely to other vehicles on the road and was making unsafe lane travel, changing lanes abruptly without signaling.

Inside the vehicle, officers said they found two containers of alcohol–one of them was empty–and a THC vape pen in the center console, probable cause records state.

Chaz Ah You

Ah You was booked into Utah County Jail after a field sobriety test on charges of DUI, reckless driving, unsafe lane travel, speeding, and an open container.

As a sophomore last season, Ah You played in 10 games where he had 31 tackles and one interception. He went to Westlake and Timpview High Schools, where he was a 4-star recruit.

