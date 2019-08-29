BYU fans desperate to end losing streak to Utah

BYU has lost eight in row in rivalry series

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – It’s been ten years since BYU fans have been able to taste victory against Utah.

But many Cougar fans have camped out in front of LaVell Edwards Stadium for some 24 hours, desperately hoping this is the year the streak ends.

“I’m so sick of it,” said Curtis, a BYU fan about the streak. “It’s the worst. It is thee worst. “

“Oh, that would be the best day of my life,” said Tyson, another BYU fan hoping for a win tonight. “That would literally be the most amazing thing. I want it so bad.”

BYU fans want to beat Utah so badly, they are willing to sacrifice quite a bit.

“Just about anything,” said Steven, a BYU senior. “You can have my ring, my watch, my shirt. Here’s the keys to my car if you want that too. It could be my Christmas present for the next 20 years.”

These Cougar fans also thing Utah fans are coming into LaVell Edwards Stadium overconfident.

“Without a doubt,” said Jefferson, a die-hard BYU fan. “They think they’re up here on this pedestal. They put themselves up there. I think today is the day.”

“They like to pretend that it’s not a big deal anymore,” added Steven. “Like, oh, USC is our rival now. We’re kind of above the BYU thing. But you know they care. Everybody cares. “