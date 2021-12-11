24 BYU falls to Creighton for second loss of season, 83-71

Creighton Forward Arthur Kaluma (24) shoots over the BYU defender Caleb Lohner (33) during an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Sioux Falls, S.D. (AP Photo/Josh Jurgens)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (ABC4 Sports) – Alex Barcello tried his best to lead a BYU comeback, but the Cougars came up short in suffering its second loss of the season Saturday afternoon.

Despite 28 points from Barcello, #24 BYU could not slow down Creighton in an 83-71 loss.

Ryan Hawkins scored 19 of his season-high 25 points in the first half as the Blue Jays put up 48 points before the half, building an 18-point lead.

“Congratulations to Creighton, they played great today,” said BYU head coach Mark Pope. “I liked our team’s fight and the good news is that we’ve got a whole week now to work really hard and get better.”

Creighton (9-2) built its lead to as many as 20 before the break, helped by Hawkins’ four 3-pointers.

Hawkins finished 10 for 18 from the field, including 4 for 8 on 3s, and had eight rebounds for the Bluejays.

Barcello made 5 of 7 on 3-pointers, 11 of 20 from the field overall, while Seneca Knight wwas the only other Cougar in double digits with 13 points.

Gideon George played 20 minutes off the bench and led the Cougars with 11 rebounds.

Down by 21 points in the second half, the Cougars closed within 10 with just under nine minutes remaining when Knight hit one of his three 3-pointers.

BYU made 52.2 percent of its three-point shots (12 for 23), but struggled from inside the arc, making just 15 of 46 shots (32.6%).

The loss was the Cougars’ first by double digits in the regular season since an 82-71 setback to No. 1 Gonzaga last season. The loss likely will knock the Cougars out of the Top 25.

BYU is at Weber State next Saturday before heading to Honolulu for the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic Dec. 22-25.