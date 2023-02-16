PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – The BYU basketball team is limping towards the finish line in the 2022-23 season.

The Cougars trailed by as many as 20 points at home to Santa Clara in a 81-74 loss to the Broncos at the Marriott Center Thursday night.

In front of over a dozen NBA scouts, Brandin Podziemski scored 28 points for the Broncos, while Keshawn Justice added 19, as Santa Clara completed the season sweep over BYU.

The Cougars (16-13, 6-8 West Coast Conference) have lost three straight games and have now dropped eight conference games for the first time since joining the WCC.

Rudi Williams led BYU with 20 points off the bench, making 7 of 11 shots from the field. Fousseyni Traore added 13 points, while Spencer Johnson scored 11.

Outside of Williams and Traore, BYU shot just 31 percent from the field.

Santa Clara made 49.1 percent of its shots in improving to 20-8 on the season.

BYU next plays at #17 St. Mary’s Saturday night before wrapping up the regular season February 25th at home against San Francisco.