BYU extends contract with head coach Kalani Sitake through 2025

PROVO (ABC4) – Coming off of an 11-1 season that sent former quarterback Zach Wilson to the New York Jets as the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft, Brigham Young University has rewarded Kalani Sitake with a contract extension.

“We are happy to sign Kalani to an extension that keeps him connected to BYU for years to come,” BYU Athletic Director Tom Holmoe said in a press release. “This is about setting our student-athletes up for success. Kalani’s culture of love and learning has created an incredible environment for his student-athletes and Cougar Nation that we are all inspired by.”

While the exact terms of the deal were not released, the extension is noted to last through the 2025 season. Sitake previously signed an extension in 2019 that was set to keep him in Provo through 2023.

“I really appreciate the support for BYU football from Tom Holmoe and President Worthen along with all of our administration at BYU,” Sitake added in the release. “I am excited about the future of our program and committed to continue to do everything we can for the benefit of our great student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans.”

Since taking over as the program’s head coach in 2015, Sitake has racked up a record of 38-26 with three bowl game victories and several upsets over Power 5 schools such as Wisconsin, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Tennessee, USC, and Arizona as well as a big win over then-undefeated Boise State in 2019.

Led by newly named starting QB Jaren Hall, the Cougars will kick off the 2021 season on Saturday against Arizona at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.