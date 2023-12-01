SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Picked to finish 13th in the 14-game Big 12 Conference this year, the BYU basketball team is proving all the prognosticators wrong.

Back in the top-25 for the first time in two years, the 19th-ranked Cougars destroyed Fresno State at the Delta Center Friday night, 85-56, to improve to 7-0 on the season.

This is BYU’s best start to a season since Jimmer Fredette guided the Cougars to a 10-0 start in the 2010-11 season.

Jaxson Robinson scored 24 points, while Spencer Johnson added 22, as BYU outscored the Bulldogs by 26 points in the second half to turn the game into a rout.

“We’re a deep team,” Johnson said. “A lot of dudes can play, a lot of dudes can shoot. It feels awesome to be a part of.”

The Cougars defense forced 21 Fresno State turnovers, as BYU recorded 13 steals, led by Robinson with three.

Richie Saunders added 10 points off the bench, while Trevin Knell chipped in with 10. The Cougars made 11 of 29 three-point attempts. Johnson and Ally Khalifa each had five assists for BYU.

“Really proud of the guys,” head coach Mark Pope said. “Everybody was engaged, everybody did it together. It seems like every game we have different guys step up. Spencer Johnson was ridiculous today, as well as a bunch of other guys. So, it was super fun.”

BYU’s 32-point average margin of victory is tops in the entire country.

The Cougars next host Evansville at the Marriott Center Tuesday night, before playing at arch-rival Utah Saturday at the Huntsman Center.