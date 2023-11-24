PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – In the greatest comeback in school history, the BYU women’s soccer team is moving on to the College Cup for the second time in the last three years.

After falling in a 3-0 first half deficit to North Carolina, the Cougars stormed back in a snowstorm to beat the Tar Heels, 4-3 at Smith Field Friday night.

It was also the largest second-half comeback in South Field history and the largest comeback in NCAA Championships history since 2003.

“What an amazing game,” BYU head coach Jennifer Rockwood said. “The start of the game wasn’t quite what we anticipated. I don’t think we all saw that coming. At halftime, we just talked about getting one more goal. Just really proud of the way that these girls played, especially in the second half. There were so many great plays and so many great players. We are honored to represent BYU as part of the final four in the College Cup.”

The Tar Heels started the match off fast, getting a shot off the right side within the first ninety seconds of play that was deflected out of bounds. North Carolina scored off a corner on the next play, with a header by Maycee Bell that lofted over the Cougar defense and into the net, moving the score to 1-0.

Continuing the pressure, the Tar Heels managed four more shots in the following six minutes, resulting in another UNC goal in the ninth minute by Ally Sentnor from the top of the box, making it 2-0.

Defender Laveni Vaka was given a yellow card for BYU just outside the box in the 19th minute. The Tar Heels capitalized on the free kick, with Sentnor finding the back of the net for the second time in the game. The shot from just outside the right side corner of the 18 moved North Carolina up, 3-0.

The Cougars scored in the 61st minute, when Wade-Katoa rocketed a shot that was blocked, which Folino capitalized on steps away from the goal line. The shot to the bottom right of the goal moved BYU to trail 3-1.

BYU continued to force pressure on the Tar Heel backline. Shots from Wade-Katoa and Petersen followed, running the Cougars’ tallies of attempts up to 17.

The Cougars rallied with Mozingo finding the back of the net in the 81st minute off of a corner kick, notching the Cougars’ second goal of the evening off of her right foot. Under two minutes later, Walbruch took a shot which was saved. Folino took advantage of the rebound and rocketed the ball to the bottom left of the goal to tie the match 3-3.

BYU launched the go-ahead goal with 1:39 left on the clock. Mozingo drove to the top of the 18 where Wade-Katoa picked up the pass, spun left, faked a shot and rocketed a shot that found the back right of the net for the final goal of the night.

“I knew everybody had no doubt that we were finishing that in regular time,” Wade-Katoa said. “We knew we were on them. The momentum shift was huge, and we could feel that, so there was no doubt in my mind that we weren’t walking away from regular time with a win. I know everyone felt the same way.”

“A few of us stayed up in the team room after our halftime talk and regrouped and said, ‘We got this.’ midfielder Jamie Shepherd said. “You could feel that when we came out for the second half. We were confident and more physical. We came out and played our game. When we’re playing our game, we score goals, and we scored four amazing, beautiful goals.”

The Cougars advance to the College Cup which will begins Dec. 1 in Carey, North Carolina, when the Cougars will take on No. 3 Stanford for a chance to play in the national chamionship game.

Florida State will play the winner of Saturday’s Clemson-Penn State match in the other national semifinal.