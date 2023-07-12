ARLINGTON, Tex. (ABC4 Sports) – BYU is being welcomed to the big time. The Cougars took part in its first Big 12 Conference Media Day on Wednesday at Cowboys Stadium, and are thrilled to finally be a part of a major conference.

“This is something that we’ve been dreaming of for a while,” said BYU head coach Kalani Sitake. “I’ve lived the dream as a BYU fan, then I got to live another dream playing for LaVell Edwards, who is a legend. Now, I’m the head coach, so you can imagine how I feel. This has been a great dream for me, so please don’t wake me up. I’m enjoying it.”

While BYU has played a ton of Big 12 teams in the past and had success, most recently an overtime victory over Baylor last year, not many people think the Cougars will have success in its first year in the conference. BYU was picked to finish 11th in preseason media poll in the 14-team league.

“This isn’t going to be easy, and we know that,” Sitake said. “Now that we’re here, there is a high sense of urgency for us to get ready to go. I feel really good about the progress that we’ve made as a team. Everyone wants to win, and my goal is to get us to perform at our best 12 times.”

It helps to have an experienced quarterback in USC and Pittsburgh transfer Kedon Slovis, who will be aided by an experienced receiving group with Kody Epps, Keanu Hill and Chase Roberts.

“You’ve got three guys who have a lot of experience from last year,” Slovis said. “We’ve got some young guys who have a little bit of experience. Then you got some transfers, who have a lot of experience. We’ve got a great tight end in Isaac Rex, who is healthy again. We’ve got six or seven guys, and that’s important having depth at those positions.”

“I know what he’s done on the football field, but the things that I’ve been impressed on with Kedon is the stuff that he does off the field,” Sitake said. “The connection that he has to his teammates, his coaches and to our fans has been impressive.”

The BYU defense gave up almost 30 points per game last season, but with new defensive coordinator Jay Hill, who comes to Provo from being the head coach at Weber State, that number should go down.

“Coach Hill is awesome,” said defensive end Tyler Batty. “He brings a lot of experience with his previous coaching positions. He just knows a lot about football and a lot about defense. So, it’s been awesome to learn from him in the short time that we’ve had him here. It’s going to be a lot more aggressive than the BYU defenses that we’ve seen before. I love that. I’m an aggressive player, and let’s go get after it.”

BYU will get after it next month in fall camp, with the season opener set for September 2 at home against Sam Houston State.