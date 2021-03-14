BYU earns a #6 seed and will face UCLA or Michigan State in NCAA Tournament

BYU forward Matt Haarms (3) and Pepperdine forward Kessler Edwards reach for the ball at the tippoff of an NCAA semifinal college basketball game at the West Coast Conference tournament Monday, March 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Cougars will play in the Big Dance for the first time since 2015

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – The BYU basketball team earned the respect of the NCAA Tournament Committee, getting a 6-seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The Cougars (20-6) will face the winner of the play-in game between UCLA (17-9) and Michigan State (15-12) on Saturday in Indiana. The time and exact location will be announced later.

“I’m super excited to make it to the tournament,” said center Matt Haarms. “This team has worked so hard to earn this. It’s not something that every team gets.”

“I got a lot of energy flowing through me right now,” added senior guard Matt Barcello. “I feel like I got a new pair of legs right now. Just so excited for this opportunity. I think we’re going to shock a lot of people and I know we’re going to be ready to play.”

BYU would have ended a five-year NCAA Tournament drought last year had it not been canceled. But the Cougars will enter the Big Dance with its highest seed since 2011, when they were a 3-seed led by Jimmer Fredette.

There will be 11 days between games for the Cougars, who lost in the West Coast Conference semifinals to #1 Gonzaga on Tuesday.

But the Cougars have dealt with long layoffs this season. They went ten days between games in February, and came out and beat Pacific by 28.

BYU can finally put the disappointment from having the tournament canceled last year to rest.

“Because of what happened last year, we just have this incredible sense of urgency to stay healthy and to play well,” head coach Mark Pope said. “I think we have an unbelievable amount of gratitude for the opportunity that we have to do it. If you are going to play in the NCAA Tournament, you probably want to have Michigan State and UCLA right there. So, we’re incredibly excited.”

While the Cougars will be favored to move on to the second round against either Texas or Abilene Christian, they cannot look past either UCLA or Michigan State.

“We cannot look past this matchup,” Haarms said. “It doesn’t matter that we’re the six and we’re going to play an 11 and we’re supposed to win. We cannot look past that. The ultimate goal of this team right now is make the second round. It shouldn’t be get to the Sweet 16, it shouldn’t be it to the Elite 8, it shouldn’t be to win a national championship. That’s all fun and games before the tournament starts. But now our ultimate goal and the only thing we should be thinking about is making the second round.”