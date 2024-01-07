PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – In its much-anticipated Big 12 Conference opener, the BYU basketball team turned in its worst offensive performance of the season, and fell at home to Cincinnati, 71-60.

BYU had been averaging 90 points per game, and winning by an average of 28 points. But the Cougars shot just 32.8 percent from the field and scored a season-low 60 points.

Trevin Knell scored a career-high 27 points on a career-high nine 3-pointers to lead BYU. Dallin Hall added 10 points, but no other player scored in double figures for the Cougars (12-2, 0-1), who lost at home for the first time this season.

Cincinnati attempted 24 free throws and was able force a more deliberate pace as the second half progressed.

“The game really slowed down on their end,” BYU coach Mark Pope said. “It became a little bit of isolation feel. Very slow kind of high ball screen pace game. They made some plays, and they were really effective in getting to the free throw line.”

Viktor Lakhin scored 17 points and former Utah Valley star Aziz Bandaogo had 12 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Bearcats, who withstood the noise from a sold out crowd at the Marriott Center to improve to 12-2.

Jizzle James also added 12 for the Bearcats, who won their fourth consecutive game after rallying from a halftime deficit for the second straight game.

Bandaogo was a game-time decision after missing Cincinnati’s previous three games with a back injury. He ended up playing 22 minutes off the bench and provided a critical defensive spark down the stretch.

Bandaogo earned his second career victory against the Cougars after leading Utah Valley to a 75-60 victory over BYU in Provo last season.

“When we’re on the road, I just love to play like that,” Bandaogo said. “I had confidence when we got here since (I) beat them last year, so I was very excited to play here again.”

After trailing by double digits late in the first half, Cincinnati erased the deficit after halftime with a 19-4 run. James scored three baskets during the run and Lakhin knocked down a 3-pointer to cap it, giving the Bearcats a 66-55 lead with 2:51 left.

BYU made just one basket over a nine-minute stretch to open the door for Cincinnati’s rally. The Cougars totaled three baskets overall during the final 12 minutes and missed 14 of their final 17 field goal attempts. Knell sat on the bench for five minutes during that stretch.

“Cincinnati did some things really well and we couldn’t quite keep the game the way we wanted it in the second half,” said Pope. “We move on and have 48 hours to prepare for a really important game at Baylor.”

“You can’t stop them from getting shots,” Cincinnati coach Wes Miller said. “You just got to make them difficult. I liked our guys’ effort to make them a little more difficult.”

Cincinnati dug itself an early hole. The Bearcats missed 10 of their first 11 shots from the field and went nearly seven minutes without scoring a point. Cincinnati also committed seven turnovers in that stretch.

Knell knocked down three 3-pointers to help BYU carve out a 13-5 lead midway through the first half. Building on the lead proved problematic for the Cougars who committed an uncharacteristic 12 turnovers before halftime.

Cincinnati chipped away at the deficit by getting to the free throw line and took a 19-18 lead when James capped an 8-0 run with a jumper.

BYU countered with three straight 3-pointers to fuel a 10-0 run. Noah Waterman’s outside basket punctuated the run and gave the Cougars their first double-digit lead at 29-19.

Everything on offense unraveled for BYU once Cincinnati settled into a defensive groove in the second half.

“We have not guarded well recently,” Miller said. “To do it against the best offensive team we’ve faced was really encouraging for our team.”

Knell’s hot shooting was the lone bright spot for the Cougars. BYU shot just 33% from the field and endured multiple prolonged shooting droughts.

BYU next visits Baylor on Tuesday night.