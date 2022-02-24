PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – BYU could not afford another loss if the Cougars wanted to keep its at-large NCAA Tournament hopes alive.

So BYU went out and took care of business early against Loyola Marymount.

Caleb Lohner scored six of BYU’s first 10 points of the game, as the Cougasr raced out to a 22-5 lead and cruised past the Lions, 79-59.

Led by Te’Jon Lucas with 14 points, four Cougars scored in double-figures as BYU won its 20th game for the third straight season.

“Caleb Lohner has been on a tear since the first time we played LMU a few weeks ago,” said head coach Mark Pope. “He is really putting together great games, his minutes have been consistently off the charts and now look at how efficient he was tonight.”

The Cougars controlled the game from start to finish, leading 45-28 at the half and building a 25-point lead in the second half. The Cougars shot 59 percent from the field in the first half, and 54 percent for the game.

Lohner finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds for his second double-double of the season.

“I’m just really proud of this team,” Lohner said. “I think the trust we’ve built over the past four or five games has been huge. A few weeks ago I think we all started doubting and lost this trust and the way everybody’s responded, with the fight tonight, I’m just proud of these guys and I’m gonna rock with these guys til we can’t rock anymore.”

Gideon George and Fousseyni Traore each scored 12 points, while Alex Barcello finished with nine points and a team-high seven assists.

Lohner and Traore began the game assisting one another on post feeds and helped BYU dominate LMU in the paint by a score of 52-12.

BYU also outrebounded LMU 39-23 for the game, with Lohner and George spearheading the effort with 11 and seven rebounds, respectively. Thursday marked Lohner’s second career double-double.

“I think the guys played really well on the glass tonight,” said Pope. “That is something we have to continue to work on. We have to find a way to dominate the glass because it is really important.”

After Lohner checked-out for the first time in the game, George took over. The senior buried a 3-pointer to give the Cougars a 20-5 lead and moments later deciphered the LMU defense on his way to making an elbow jumper.

George recorded 10 of his 12 points in the first half and finished the opening period with another solo five-point swing as he knocked down a 3-pointer off an Alex Barcello assist and made an easy lay-in following a find by Spencer Johnson.

While George quieted on the offensive end in the second half, Lucas stepped-in to score eight of his 14 points after the half. The senior guard put defenders on the spin cycle throughout the night as he sliced his way to the basket for the score.

Traore and Lucas combined to spark the BYU offense to life after the break as Traore returned the ball to Lucas’s hands following a crowd-rousing denial of an attempted dunk by LMU forward Eli Scott.

Lucas went on to make quick work of shaking a defender, scoring and reasserting BYU’s control with a 19-point lead.

Barcello powered the BYU attack with seven assists that complemented nine points. Johnson scored eight points off the bench and Atiki Ally Atiki added six. Johnson and Ally Atiki each went 3-for-3 from the field. Ally Atiki punctuated BYU’s performance with an emphatic tomahawk slam dunk off an assist by Barcello in the game’s waning moments.

The Cougars finished the night shooting 54 percent from the field with 23 assists to 10 turnovers. Meanwhile, BYU forced nine LMU turnovers to just nine assists.

BYU improves to 20-9, recording its third straight 20-win season and 20th in the last 22.

“I think for 30 minutes tonight, we had real defensive urgency,” Pope said. “If we are 100%, all-in on the defensive end, we have a chance to be a terrific, high-level defensive team. For a lot of teams, if they dip to 99%, they are still really good defensively, but we are not. If we dip to 99% we spring leaks everywhere. The best thing about this game tonight was holding LMU to under 60 and to feel like we had 30 minutes of urgency on defense.”

BYU played without starting forward Seneca Knight, who was out with a thumb injury.

Barcello, Lucas, Richard Harward and Gavin Baxter will be honored at senior night in the team’s final home game of the season against Pepperdine on Saturday at 6 p.m. MST.