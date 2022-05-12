PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – With BYU moving into the Big 12 Conference starting in 2023, the Cougars have to make some adjustments to its future football schedules.

That means the battle for the Old Wagon Wheel will be put on hold.

Utah State announced that on Thursday that BYU has canceled its football series from 2023 through 2026. The Cougars and Aggies will play this upcoming season in Provo on September 29th.

BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe issued a statement saying he hopes to reschedule Utah State in the future.

“As we prepare to enter Big 12 membership, we’ve had to make many adjustments to nonconference games on our future schedules,” Holmoe said. “We are grateful to Utah State for being a willing partner in scheduling games throughout the years, especially the last decade when we’ve navigated independence. While we don’t have the Aggies scheduled beyond 2022 at this point, we will continue to work together to play this in-state game in the future.”

Utah State athletic director John Hartwell responded with a statement of his own.

“Utah State and BYU have a long-standing history of annual competition on the football field and our goal is to continue therivalry,” Hartwell said. “While we are disappointed to see the series go away for now, we are committed to working with BYU to find scheduling opportunities in the future.”

BYU and Utah State have played 90 times dating back to 1922. The Cougars hold a 50-37-3 advantage, including a 34-20 victory in Logan in October of 2021.