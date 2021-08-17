BYU cancels Cougar Kickoff event ‘out of an abundance of caution,’ not over COVID-19

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Brigham Young University has canceled Cougar Kickoff for the second year in a row but COVID-19 isn’t to blame this time.

Instead, poor air quality, prompted by smoke from local and out-of-state wildfires, has been cited as the cause.

“This comes out of an abundance of caution, wanting to keep our student-athletes in the best possible health, with many BYU sports nearing the start of fall competition,” BYU says in a Monday update.

We are announcing the cancellation now because of the need to alert vendors and those who may be traveling from a long distance to plan accordingly. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/ZaqaJYZszj — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) August 16, 2021

In 2020, Cougar Kickoff was canceled over concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

BYU recently encouraged everyone on campus to wear masks indoors when physical distancing is not possible in response to new concerns about COVID-19.