PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – It has been a rocky final season in the West Conference Conference for the BYU basketball team. But the Cougars are going out with a bang.

Rudy Williams had 21 points and seven assists, while Fousseyni Traore poured in 17 points as BYU cruised past San Francisco in its final WCC regular season game, 87-61.

The Cougars will begin play in the Big 12 Conference next season.

Gideon George and Jaxson Robinson each added 12 points as BYU shot 51.7 percent from the field and avenged an earlier loss to the Dons.

The Cougars (17-14, 7-9) will be the fifth seed in its last WCC Tournament beginning next week in Las Vegas. They’ll get the winner of the 8 vs. 9 game between Portland-San Diego. A win there would mean BYU plays Loyola Marymount on Saturday. BYU beat Portland and San Diego in each of their lone matchups, and split the season series against the Lions.