PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – The stage is set for Saturday night.

#14 BYU crushed Evansville Tuesday night at the Marriott Center, setting up a huge in-state showdown against Utah at the Huntsman Center on Saturday.

Jaxon Robinson scored 19 points, as the Cougars stayed undefeated with a dominating 96-55 victory over the Purple Aces, keeping BYU undefeated at 8-0. The Cougars continued its best start since the 2010-11 season.

“I’ve never coached a team that has gone on a run like this where they have just been totally focused on the objective on the court,” head coach Mark Pope said. “They haven’t been distracted by the game. they haven’t been distracted by the opponent, they haven’t been distracted by rankings or media or wins.”

Trevin Knell had 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Cougars. Noah Waterman added 12 points and eight rebounds. Dallin Hall finished with 10 points, seven assists and six boards.

“I think it’s because of what we value as a team, and that’s playing together,” Hall said about BYU’s fast start. “We’re hard to beat when we play together. We try not to get caught up in everything that is going around us, and just treat it as the noise that it is. We just focus on the things that make our team special.”

BYU (8-0) shot 53% from the field and made 14 3-pointers. The Cougars had three separate runs of 12-0 or better.

Yacine Toumi led Evansville with 13 points and Antonio Thomas added 10. The Purple Aces (7-2) averaged 85.6 points over their first eight games before being shut down by BYU. They shot just 33% from the field.

Aly Khalifa made back-to-back baskets to ignite a 17-0 run that gave BYU a 26-10 lead midway through the first half. The Cougars made six straight baskets in three minutes to build a comfortable cushion.

A prolonged shooting drought opened the door for BYU’s decisive run. Evansville missed seven consecutive field goal attempts and committed three turnovers during a six-minute stretch.

Evansville trimmed the deficit to 31-22 on back-to-back baskets from Thomas. But the Purple Aces got no closer after scoring a single basket over the final six minutes of the first half as the Cougars pulled away again.

Robinson and Knell combined for three straight 3-pointers to spark a 25-4 run spanning both halves that gave BYU a 60-29 lead with 16:20 left.

“We don’t have just one guy, we have 17 guys on the team that make a huge difference,” Knell said. “We all fight until the end of the whistle, and we’re playing really good basketball because we’re trusting each other.”

“Everyone on this roster, 1 through 16, is ready to step up and play big minutes if they need to,” Hall said. “We’re just taking the punches, making the most of it, and we’re staying together.”

Once again, the Cougars stifled an opponent on the perimeter and the glass while scoring at will on the other end of the court.

BYU will next play at Utah, seeking its fourth straight win over their rivals, Saturday night at 7:00 p.m.