LAS VEGAS (ABC4 Sports) – After cruising past Loyola Marymount, the BYU basketball team now faces the biggest game of the season.

Alex Barcello scored a team-high 22 points as the Cougars defeated the Lions 85-60 in the second round of the West Coast Conference Tournament on Thursday evening at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, Nev.

BYU now will play San Francisco Saturday in the quarterfinals with a possible NCAA Tournament bid on the line.

Barcello was one of three Cougars in double figures with Fousseyni Traore recording his eighth double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds while Trevin Knell tied a season-high with 15.

BYU outrebounded the Lions 44-25 with Traore leading the way with 11 with Caleb Lohner pulling down double digit rebounds for a third straight postseason game with 10 boards.

Barcello scored 12 of his 22 points in the first half including a pair of 3-pointers that saw the senior guard become the seventh player in program history with 80 or more 3-pointers in a single season. Those two triples spearheaded an 8-0 run that saw BYU push their lead to double figures for the first time in the game, 33-21.

The Cougars outscored the Lions in the paint by 18, 48-30, included three straight baskets from Lohner and Traore in the final minutes of the half. Traore had an offensive putback followed by a block which resulted in another hook shot for the freshman. It was Lohner’s turn for an offensive putback on the next possession as BYU led by 15 at the half, 43-28.

LMU’s Eli Scott scored two of his game-high 24 points in the opening possession game of the second half before the Cougars went on a 8-0 run to push the lead over 20 points. Traore continued to torment the Lions in the post with a dunk with Barcello making all three free throws after being fouled by LMU’s Joe Quintana.

The Lions had no answer for Knell as the second half continued as the junior sharpshooter hit a 3-pointer and a jumper within two minutes of each other for five of his 10 second half points.

With their third win of the season over LMU, BYU advances to face San Francisco in the quarterfinals on Saturday, March 5, at 8:30 p.m.