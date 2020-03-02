BYU basketball broadcaster Mark Durrant joins Real Sports Live

Durrant talks about the Cougars chances in the WCC and NCAA Tournament

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – It’s Mark Madness!

Former BYU basketball player and current BYU broadcaster Mark Durrant joined Real Sports Live to talk about the Cougars 9-game winning streak.

After beating Pepperdine on Saturday behind Yoeli Childs’ career-high 38 points, BYU clinched the 2-seed behind Gonzaga in the upcoming West Coast Conference Tournament with a record of 24-7, 13-3 in the WCC.

The Cougars have all but wrapped up a spot in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in five years regardless of how they do in the WCC Tournament next week.

