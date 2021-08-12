BYU and Miami agree to two-game football series

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – The BYU football team has landed a big fish in South Beach.

BYU and the University of Miami today announced the schools have agreed to a home-and-home football series to be played in 2026 and 2028.

The Cougars will travel to Miami Gardens, Florida, to face the Hurricanes on Sept. 19, 2026 at Hard Rock Stadium. The second game of the series is slated for LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Sept. 2, 2028.

“We are excited to announce this series with Miami,” said BYU director of athletics Tom Holmoe. “We are always looking for opportunities to schedule storied football programs like Miami. Traveling to ACC country and competing in an NFL stadium will be a great experience for our coaches, players and fans. We are also excited to have the Hurricanes return to LaVell Edwards Stadium. I was a graduate assistant at BYU in 1990 when Miami came to Provo. It was one of the great games in BYU football history.”

BYU and Miami have previously met twice in football. The Cougars lost to the No. 2-ranked Hurricanes 41-17 on Dec. 3, 1988 in the final regular-season game of the year. The rematch came two years later on Sept. 8 in Provo where BYU knocked off No. 1 Miami 28-21 in front of a BYU record crowd of 66,235 to secure its first victory over a top-ranked team. Trailing 21-17 early in the third quarter, the Cougar defense held Miami scoreless for the final 26 minutes of the game, while Heisman Trophy winner Ty Detmer led BYU to a field goal and a touchdown to complete the comeback.

Kickoff times and broadcast plans for the BYU-Miami series will be announced at a later date.

BYU kicks off the 2021 season September 4th against Arizona in Las Vegas.