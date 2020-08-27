BYU adds UTSA and Texas State to 2020 football schedule

Cougars now have eight games on schedule

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – The BYU football team added two more games to its 2020 schedule on Wednesday.

The Cougars will host the University of Texas at San Antonio from Conference USA on Oct. 10, and Texas State University of the Sun Belt Conference on Oct. 24 at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

“We are fortunate that UTSA and Texas State had open dates on their schedules which allowed them to travel to Provo,” said BYU athletic director Holmoe. “We look forward to hosting them in LaVell Edwards Stadium and are excited to play football this fall.”

With the addition of these two home games, BYU currently has eight games on its 2020 football schedule including previously announced contests with Navy, Army, Troy, Houston, Western Kentucky and North Alabama.

BYU still has openings on Oct. 3, Nov. 7 and Nov, 14.

The Cougars, coming off a 7-6 season, kick off the 2020 season Sept. 7 at Navy in Annapolis, Maryland.