LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Former Utes quarterback Bryson Barnes is taking his game up the road to Logan to play for Utah State next season.

Barnes, who started nine games for the Utes in 2023, announced he was going to enter the transfer portal on December 4, chose Utah State, where he will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Barnes is expected to compete with Cooper Legas, McCae Hillstead and Iowa transfer Spencer Petras for the starting job next season. There is a chance Hillstead may redshirt next season.

In 2023, Barnes threw for 1,572 yards, 12 touchdowns and 11 interceptions for Utah. He also rushed for 265 yards and three touchdowns starting in place of the injured Cam Rising.

But when Rising announced he was returning for the 2024 season, both Barnes and Nate Johnson entered the transfer portal.

The former Milford High star first burst on the spotlight when he replaced Rising in the 2022 Rose Bowl and threw a touchdown pass in the final minutes against Ohio State.

Barnes’ best game may have come against USC in October, when he threw for 235 yards and three touchdowns, leading the Utes to a thrilling 34-32 comeback win over the Trojans.

The Aggies are coming off a 6-7 season in 2023, losing to Georgia State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.