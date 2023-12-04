SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Pig Farmer will play one more game for the Utes before moving on.

Utah quarterback Bryson Barnes announced on Monday that he will enter the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining, but will first play one last game for the Utes against Northwestern in the Las Vegas Bowl.

“I would like to thank the coaches and staff at the University of Utah for providing me an opportunity to play and grow as a player, and as a man,” Barnes posted on Twitter.

“I’m thankful for the memories and lessons I have learned here. I have made my decision and will have one last ride my with brothers in the bowl game. I will be entering the transfer portal with 2 years of eligibility left.”

Barnes was pressed into the starter’s roll this year when Cam Rising was unable to return from off-season knee surgery. Barnes began the season as the starter, was benched for Nate Johnson, then returned as the starter when Johnson faltered.

In nine games this season, Barnes threw for 1,517 yards, 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions, while also rushing for 267 yards and three scores, as the Utes finished the season with a record of 8-4.

Barnes was also forced into action in the last two Rose Bowls when Rising went down with injuries. He threw a late touchdown pass to Dalton Kincaid against Ohio State in 2022 to tie the game up, before the Buckeyes won the game on a last-second field goal.

With Rising announcing he was coming back for the 2024 season, and with 4-star Corner Canyon recruit Isaac Wilson coming in as well, Barnes decided he would have a better chance at playing time at another school.

Johnson announced last week he was entering the transfer portal as well.

The Utes need Barnes to stay for the Las Vegas Bowl, otherwise they would have to turn to fifth-string quarterback Luke Bottari, who did help Utah beat Colorado in the season finale, 23-17.

Praised for his toughness and his grit, having grown up on a pig farm in Milford, Barnes became a team and fan favorite. As a walk-on, Barnes didn’t earn a full scholarship until this season.

Barnes’ best game this season came against Arizona State, when he threw four touchdown passes. He was also instrumental in leading the Utes to a thrilling 34-32 victory at USC, throwing three touchdowns and rushing for another score.

Utah will be without leading receiver DeVaughn Vele for the bowl game, after he announced he declared for the NFL Draft.

Barnes and the Utes will play Northwestern December 23 at Allegiant Stadium in the Las Vegas Bowl on ABC4 at 5:30 p.m.